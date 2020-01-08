South America is famed for its passion for football and sadly also for illegal broadcasts of such games and to mitigate this problem, CONMEBOL, the game’s regional governing body has enlisted Irdeto to protect its brand and combat piracy of live football matches.





t and its ability to provide sophisticated online piracy detection technology combined with proactive services aimed at protecting our brand and taking down illegal content, makes it the perfect partner as the global interest in South American football continues to increase.” CONMEBOL gives licence to several operators and broadcasters worldwide for tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Copa América and Recopa, and will continue to ensure that the investment in these licenses and the content is protected.The partnership aims to address the challenge of online redistribution piracy, which is one of the biggest threats to content owners, broadcasters and operators. Irdeto will also provide brand protection monitoring and services. As part of the deal, CONMEBOL will deploy Irdeto Online Piracy Detection and Cyber Services to monitor and provide detection and enforcement for all matches including the final of the Libertadores, which in 2019 was seen by viewers in more than 180 countries around the world.“South American football attracts a global audience who expect great games and a premium experience, and the protection of the live signal quality of our matches and our brand, is crucial to this,” explained CONMEBOL commercial director Juan Emilio Roa. “Irdeto’s experience in the protection of live sports conten t and its ability to provide sophisticated online piracy detection technology combined with proactive services aimed at protecting our brand and taking down illegal content, makes it the perfect partner as the global interest in South American football continues to increase.”