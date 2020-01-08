In the latest development in its ongoing commitment to use what it calls open and innovative technologies for connected home network service providers (NSPs), broadcast technology provider Technicolor has given a debut public outing to its JADE set-top-box (STB).





“JADE supports the specific technology roadmaps of NSPs pursuing their own open CPE strategies to address evolving demands in the market. Today, there are two primary paths to delivering rich connected-home experiences that support the devices and services offered by a growing array of providers: Android TV and RDK. Operators are choosing one or the other based on their strategic technology priorities. JADE is a 4K Ultra HD STB containing 16nm silicon, using the latest technology standards -- such as Wi-Fi 6 and AV1 decoding in a customisable design. This receiver, running on both Android TV and RDK, also uses a quad-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a stackable module supporting value-added services such as digital video recording (DVR), far field voice control and IoT. In the demos at CES, Technicolor showed JADE running both the Android TV operating system and the other over Reference Design Kit (RDK) middleware.Technicolor says that its ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers. “JADE features the latest system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology from Broadcom, making it one of the most versatile and powerful STBs on the market today,” said Christian Lefebvre, senior vice president video product unit, Technicolor Connected Home. “JADE supports the specific technology roadmaps of NSPs pursuing their own open CPE strategies to address evolving demands in the market. Today, there are two primary paths to delivering rich connected-home experiences that support the devices and services offered by a growing array of providers: Android TV and RDK. Operators are choosing one or the other based on their strategic technology priorities.