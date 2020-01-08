Etisalat Group subsidiary E-Vision has revealed that it has selected Synamedia’s Infinite platform for its new multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service.





telcos, ISPs, and other OTT providers turnkey OTT platform for linear TV and VOD services. The cost of infrastructure, innovation, video processing, monitoring, software integrations, software lifecycles and analytics is shared across all service providers using the service, providing E-vision’s customers with a predictable cost base linked to revenue growth.



The new multi-tenant cloud-based platform, described as ‘game changing’, is designed to provide operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with the ability to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively. It is already live in Egypt and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia and additional markets will follow in due course. The platform complements E-Vision's existing content and channel licensing business, which spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as over 550 TV channels.



By working with Synamedia, E-Vision says that its customers can easily customise the Infinite UI to give each service its own distinct look and feel. The platform includes cloud DVR and supports advanced content aggregation, search and recommendations for a personalised user experience to drive viewer engagement. Additional supported features include pay-TV, SVOD and AVOD business models and the pre-integrated Evergent revenue and customer lifecycle management platform for subscriber management and frictionless billing. It also includes a private CDN platform.



"We have worked closely with Synamedia's talented teams to develop and roll out E-Vision's new multi-tenant OTT comprehensive service," said E-Vision CEO Humaid Rashid Sahoo. "The Infinite platform is secure and capable of a full end-to-end solution which would guarantee our clients a top-notch, scalable and cost-efficient service."