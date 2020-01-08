Starting the New Year expanding its UK distribution, ViacomCBS Networks UK is to elevate its Smithsonian Channel brand by over 40 slots up the EPG of the Freeview DTT service and is set to launch on Channel 5’s streaming platform, My5.
Smithsonian Channel launched in the UK in February 2019 on Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat. The Channel became part of a combined ViacomCBS after last month’s merger of Viacom and CBS, and joins a UK portfolio that includes free-to-air Channel 5 and pay-TV brands MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. Effective immediately, the Smithsonian Channel will now use an existing vacant logistical channel number (LCN) on Freeview to gain added visibility.
Smithsonian Channel’s UK footprint has seen month-to-month growth since launch, more than doubling its viewership in both total day and primetime as of November 2019. Top performing programs include Pacific War In Colour and Mystic Britain.
The new moves aim to boost the Smithsonian Channel’s UK audience and coincides with a 45% expansion of its DTT availability in UK homes when it changes transmission mux (from T2 to T1) reaching around 90% of the UK population. Furthermore, the channel is additionally set to launch on My5 in the coming weeks. This marks Smithsonian Channel’s first foray into streaming in the UK market.
“We are thrilled to deepen our footprint in the UK as it’s been truly inspiring to see Smithsonian Channel’s programming resonate so strongly with international audiences,” said Smithsonian Networks president Tom Hayden. “We remain committed to sharing our powerful storytelling capabilities through premium content across traditional and emerging platforms globally. I am proud that Smithsonian Channel is a preeminent voice that viewers can trust around the world.”
Smithsonian Channel’s UK footprint has seen month-to-month growth since launch, more than doubling its viewership in both total day and primetime as of November 2019. Top performing programs include Pacific War In Colour and Mystic Britain.
The new moves aim to boost the Smithsonian Channel’s UK audience and coincides with a 45% expansion of its DTT availability in UK homes when it changes transmission mux (from T2 to T1) reaching around 90% of the UK population. Furthermore, the channel is additionally set to launch on My5 in the coming weeks. This marks Smithsonian Channel’s first foray into streaming in the UK market.
“We are thrilled to deepen our footprint in the UK as it’s been truly inspiring to see Smithsonian Channel’s programming resonate so strongly with international audiences,” said Smithsonian Networks president Tom Hayden. “We remain committed to sharing our powerful storytelling capabilities through premium content across traditional and emerging platforms globally. I am proud that Smithsonian Channel is a preeminent voice that viewers can trust around the world.”