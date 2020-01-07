Taking advantage of the world’s leading CE fair, Sony has unveiled its new line of TVs for 2020 which it says offers advanced picture quality and sound capabilities to deliver immersive experiences that reflects creators’ intents on screen.
The line uses Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, to enable realistic viewing experiences. As premium quality sound is a key part of the viewing setup, the new models feature Sound-from-Picture Reality. This also supports Frame Tweeter technology which vibrates the frame of the TV to emit sound, giving customers the feeling that sound is coming directly from the screen.
In order to deliver the creator’s intent, the screens come with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX Enhanced in select models, which brings the IMAX Experience into the home. Sony’s new TVs will also introduce Ambient Optimisation, a new technology that optimises picture and sound quality in any customer environment. It will automatically adjust the picture brightness to the ambient light in the room, boosting the brightness in bright rooms and reducing in dark rooms for the perfect view. It also detects objects in the room, such as curtains and furniture that can absorb or reflect sound.
Select new models will support 8K resolution, 4K 120fps high frame rate and fast response time via HDMI inputs to deliver their maximum performance for the visual experience.
X-Motion Clarity technology from Sony will now be available for OLED screens, refining action on the screen in real time with a high refresh rate to make it brighter, clearer and more fluid for a viewing experience. X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle while retaining more colour and brightness than other conventional LED TVs. The XH95 4K Full Array LED TV will come with X-Wide Angle in the 55” size and above.
Full-array local dimming and boosting technology sees use in dynamically changing light levels in sections of the screen depending on the content, resulting in what Sony says is a dramatic increase in contrast and brightness. The premium feature will now be available on the mid-range XH90 4K Full Array LED TV.
The new line-up will feature Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, which offers users access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. Sony’s original user interface menus and voice controls are also enhanced for better daily use.
Expanded voice control functions enable users to enjoy live TV, apps and connected devices hands-free. Sony’s voice-activated TVs work alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant- and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, users can cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Amazon Alexa enabled devices.
