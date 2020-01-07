In a significant development of its core smart TV line, Amazon is taking its Fire TV Edition to developers, operators, device makers and manufacturers across multiple categories including automotive, smart TVs, soundbars and streaming media players.
Fire TV has now passed more than 40 million active users, with customers having access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, Alexa skills and more. Amazon claims that with the expanded Fire TV Edition, it will be easier for device makers to integrate Fire TV into their products, with new tools and services for each category that will enable companies to bring tailored entertainment experiences to customers.
Since 2017, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Edition program each year to bring new features and services to partners. In 2018, Amazon and Best Buy announced an initiative to bring Fire TV Edition TVs to customers in the US and Canada, and to date, they have sold millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition smart TVs.
Amazon now plans to expand internationally, bringing the next generation of Fire TV Edition devices to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Ireland and India. In 2019, more than 50 Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars have launched from global brands like Grundig, JVC, Onida and Anker and retailers like Best Buy, Currys PC World and MediaMarkt Saturn, the latter coming in 2020. Amazon will continue its international expansion with more brands launching Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the US, Canada, India, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Mexico in the coming year.
Effective immediately, the TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar–Fire TV Edition will be available on Amazon in the US and Canada. Both soundbars are designed to support premium acoustic performance, with tuned speaker drivers and support for Dolby Digital Plus.
Amazon now works with a number of device manufacturers on soundbar solutions including Anker, Polk Audio and Tonly. Later in 2020, Fire TV Edition soundbars will offer new features including Dolby Atmos support, compatible device control, HDMI switching and far-field voice control, along with partner customisations.
Yet perhaps the most interesting development is introducing an in-vehicle Fire TV Edition version. Amazon is partnering with BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) offering hands-free access to Alexa, touch screen interface and offline playback capabilities. Users can watch shows recorded with Fire TV Recast or saved locally on-device. Content can be streamed using a vehicle’s Wi-Fi or LTE connection, a mobile hotspot or any other WAN-enabled device.
“Adding Fire TV to future BMW vehicles represents a big step in bringing the best of streamed entertainment to our products,” said Fathi El-Dwaik, vice president user interaction, business line My Car and business line My Life, BMW Group. “With Amazon’s approach, and with the help of Garmin, we are able to innovate and create a unique and special experience for BMW cars, providing the consistency of content and customer experience that Fire TV provides in the home. We look forward to working closely with Amazon to bring Fire TV to future vehicles.”
Also effectively immediately, Fire TV is enabling television and telecommunication operators to bring Fire TV Edition devices to customers in a more customised and cost-effective way. After successfully introducing Fire TV partnerships with Tata Sky in India and Verizon in the US, Fire TV is now expanding the device offerings available to operators, allowing them to choose the best solution that fits their customer and business needs as well as providing merchandising opportunities in the Fire TV Edition customer experience. The Fire TV Edition for Operators is available today in North America, Europe, India and Japan.
