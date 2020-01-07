In a move that will see the free advertising video-on-demand firm onboard the world’s third largest TV manufacturer’s open operating system, Tubi has entered into a deal with Hisense subsidiary Vidaa International available on Hisense’s Vidaa platform.
Beginning Spring 2020, Tubi will offer its library of over films and TV shows on Hisense’s new Vidaa platform to customers in the US, Canada and Australia, as well as the UK where Tubi will launch later this year.
The latest range of Hisense’s ULED TVs with the Vidaa platform combines technologies such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. The next generation of popular Hisense ULED TVs features its proprietary smart TV operating system, Vidaa U4. New Hisense TVs powered by Vidaa will have Tubi preloaded and prominently placed on its home screen.
“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” remarked Michael Ahiakpor, chief product officer at Tubi. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”
The Tubi service gained solid momentum through 2019 and in September of the year Tubi announced that customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase since May 2019. In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
