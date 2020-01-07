Looking to make further progress with its manufacturer partners, Roku has announced TV Ready, a programme designed to enable consumer electronics brands to make their products work ‘seamlessly’ with Roku TV models.





Roku TV Ready features are expected to be delivered to Roku TV models via the Roku operating system in the coming months. Products under the programme will display a Roku TV Ready badge on packaging to identify that they have been tested and certified to work effortlessly with a Roku TV model. The first partners under the programme are TCL North America and new Roku partner, Sound United, parent company to Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology and Classé, and which will feature Roku TV Ready on Denon soundbars via software update later in 2020.Roku says that another key benefit through the programme will be that it is easier to set up soundbars and audio/video receivers and control them using a Roku remote.Roku TV Ready devices are instantly recognised by a Roku TV which will then configures itself for the audio device. Integrated sound settings are accessible by pressing a dedicated button on the Roku TV remote making both the TV’s sound settings and the audio device’s settings accessible from one place.Roku TV Ready features are expected to be delivered to Roku TV models via the Roku operating system in the coming months.