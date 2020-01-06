The newly formed ViacomCBS has expanded the reach of its international networks division with an extended collaboration with Malaysian multi-platform content and consumer company Astro.





Astro director of content Agnes Rozario, added: “Our partnership with ViacomCBS Networks International brings more content for fans of the comedy genre on Astro and Astro GO with Comedy Central, and strengthens The first fruits of the move has been the launch of a Comedy Channel linear channel and Astro customers can also stream the channel on the Astro GO mobile app service. Comedy Central is the first and only all-comedy network in Asia that offers a round-the-clock schedule for viewers with a stable of exclusive and tailor-made local and international comedy such as late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and punchy sketch digital content.Key programming on-demand includes shows such as Lip Sync Battle and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Throughout January, the spotlight is on local original productions such as Comedians Solve World Problems and Comedy Central Stand-Up, Asia! Season 4, comedy series Sunnyside featuring Kal Penn.Commenting on the new relationship, Paras Sharma, senior vice president and general manager for Southeast Asia at ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Astro to bring Comedy Central to even more viewers and fans in Malaysia, reaching Astro customers across different screens. Malaysia has a vibrant comedy scene and a strong appetite for content so we look forward to thoroughly engaging fans with a wide range of comedy genres that the brand is known for.”Astro director of content Agnes Rozario, added: “Our partnership with ViacomCBS Networks International brings more content for fans of the comedy genre on Astro and Astro GO with Comedy Central, and strengthens our content line-up even further. With our extended line up on-demand, fans can stream comedy content anytime on Astro GO.”