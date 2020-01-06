With NEXTGEN TV ramping up, independent video software provider Synamedia has entered a partnership with Pearl TV to join the Phoenix Model Market Initiative.









“The success of our test bed in Phoenix will be as successful as the commitment and expertise of the partners in our ecosystem,” added Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle. “ The initiative is claimed to be the largest industry test bed for next generation TV services. It was set up as a collaborative, single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to next-generation over-the-air television broadcasting via an end-to-end model system will help foster industry consensus and drive ecosystem development.The Phoenix Model Market Initiative is also focused on confirming basic TV service parameters and performance, determining consumer appeal of next-generation high dynamic range video and immersive audio content, assessing TV application features and implementation requirements, testing interactive and addressable advertising functionality, determining consumer device and service appeal, and ensuring effective and efficient interoperability with multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) systems.As part of its efforts in this regard Synamedia will provide encoding expertise and services – both developed internally with its video processing experts and through strategic partnerships with Triveni Digital and Dolby Laboratories. It will also build future ATSC 3.0 applications based on market needs.“Synamedia has more than 30 years of industry experience delivering true end-to-end solutions, inclusive of and beyond encoding and transmissions,” explained Synamedia senior vice president and general manager of the Americas Dave Longaker.“Not only does this make our portfolio unique, it also highlights the vast expertise and support our team can bring to game-changing initiatives like the Phoenix Model Market. Our commitment to our customers and the industry as a whole is to create value, enable great customer experiences, and simplify complexity, all while reducing costs. This aligns nicely with the vision of what Pearl TV is driving in Phoenix. We are honoured to join the group bringing it to market.”“The success of our test bed in Phoenix will be as successful as the commitment and expertise of the partners in our ecosystem,” added Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle. “ Synamedia’s expertise is distinctive in our industry due to their decades-long track record of enabling and securing TV. Examples of this is its relationships with MVPDs or even the millions of IRDs it has in the market.”