It may not have won a Golden Globe award but BBC America’s hit global comedy drama Killing Eve has gained renewals from AMC for a fourth season even before its predecessor has hit screens.
Produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America and financed and distributed by Endeavor Content, the series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. The series stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh; Emmy and BAFTA winner and Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice nominee Jodie Comer; Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw; and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia.
Season two had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. It also became became the BBC iPlayer’s biggest series for 2019became the BBC iPlayer’s biggest series for 2019 generating a 40.4 million requests, over 10 million more than the next closest series on the on-demand, catch-up and live platform.
Season three of Killing Eve premieres Spring 2020 on BBC America, a joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios. Commenting on the new commission, Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said: “how could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?”. She added: “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”
“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” added executive producer Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early - the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”
