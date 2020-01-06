Building on a busy 2019 when it inked a number of deals around the world, UK-based producer-distributor Parade Media has appointed Debbie Manners to its board of directors.





Manners added: “I’m delighted to be joining Parade’s board at a time of rapid growth for the company. Although there is undoubtedly tough competition in the market as the super indies get ever bigger, I believe Parade offers a highly pro-active and effective alternative for independent producers looking to maximise the international value of their IP.” Manners started her career at the BBC and spent 17 years working there in a number of commercial and business roles, latterly holding the position of director of rights and business affairs, responsible for all the BBC’s external business relationships including independent commissioning, on screen talent, archive, and commercial exploitation across TV, radio, digital and film.She has also been chief executive officer of Keo Films, BBC Studios, COO of Hat Trick Productions, commercial director of RDF Media and director of rights at Flextech TV. From 2010-2015 she was also the Chair of PACT, the trade body for independent film and TV producers in the UK.The new position has emerged through advisory and investment firm Station12’s ongoing support for Parade Media. Together with Welsh-language broadcaster S4C , Patrick Bradley’s Station 12 invested in Parade Media back in 2015.Commenting on the appointment, Parade Media CEO Matthew Ashcroft said: “The depth and breadth of Debbie’s experience and reputation are second to none, and the short time we have worked together it’s clear that we are a fantastic cultural fit, and aligned in our objective to grow the business through key partnerships.” Manners added: “I’m delighted to be joining Parade’s board at a time of rapid growth for the company. Although there is undoubtedly tough competition in the market as the super indies get ever bigger, I believe Parade offers a highly pro-active and effective alternative for independent producers looking to maximise the international value of their IP.”