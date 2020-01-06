IT business consultancy Fincons Group is to present a new smart digital platform (SDP) designed to accelerate next generation TV roll-out for media and broadcast businesses.
The solution, said to be the first ATSC 3.0-ready platform for broadcaster app management, targeted TV advertising and artificial intelligence-based TV personalisation, is described as being able to redefine application development as it enables automatic generation of applications, thus accelerating hybrid TV and OTT service delivery.
The framework distributes functionalities in logical smart modules that form the basis for hybrid TV solutions. It enables broadcaster apps to have monetisation models through addressable advertising, provides contextual information through a now/next and channel dashboard and is said to encourage greater viewer engagement via an Electronic Programme Guide (EPG), video on demand sections and catch-up content.
Fincons’ SDP also, uniquely says the company, features full automation of the hybrid TV asset preparation chain. It is the first platform that is entirely compatible with both HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 standards, a feature that derives from the company’s role in the development of both standards.
The company also claims that the ATSC 3.0-ready platform takes TV personalisation and interactivity to the next level by fully leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning with plugins for ML engines.
In addition to the core features of content management and application publishing, the will see use in analysing video assets and to provide personalised navigation, such as enabling users to skip appearances identifying appearances through face recognition techniques.
Commenting on the product, and its premier at CES 2020, Francesco Moretti, Fincons Group deputy CEO and Fincons US CEO, said: “A year ago we announced our new platform, the Fincons Smart Digital Platform to the market and explained its potential as the sole platform that integrates with both HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 standards. We have been working hard since then to turn this potential into live, working applications...Our objective is to continue to deliver on our commitment towards advancing technology for Next Gen TV for broadcasters and the viewers of the future.”
