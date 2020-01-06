Nigeria’s Super Network has appointed The European Guild to source around 100 plus channels for its IPTV service SuperTV.





The channels will consist of a mix of local and international networks sourced across all genres and will include children’s TV, entertainment, news, sport, drama, films, documentaries and current affairs among others.



SuperTV will also stream these live channels plus offer them through video-on-demand platforms in partnership with mobile network operators in Nigeria and throughout Africa. The service is expected to launch fully by April 2020 on the



In looking at potential markets, SuperTV is targeting a 25 million subscriber base from two of the country’s key mobile networks. Super Network says that the average SuperTV customer is a young, tech-savvy, middle to low income urban-dweller who desires affordable moments of respite from the grind of daily living. These consumers are said to prioritise affordability, need entertainment on the go, and appreciate good quality content.



Commenting on the deal,



Added



