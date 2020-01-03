In an action that it says will enhance its ability to orchestrate TV advertising across linear, STB and OTT/connected TV formats, TV platform Cadent has bought identity and media solutions company 4INFO.





The transaction has been completed but financial terms have not yet been disclosed. Noting the reasons for the acquisition, Cadent said that 4INFO's data activation platform incorporates patented audience graph technology that resolves multiple TV devices back to a household. This matching fabric is designed to enable US TV advertisers to de-duplicate and map audience segments into the full universe of television, providing a more precise measurement of targeted reach.



Cadent and 4INFO have been technology partners since 2018, and over the past year have integrated 4INFO’s data-activation capabilities into Cadent's buy-side TV planning and activation platform. Cadent believes that the ability to orchestrate traditional and next generation TV campaigns is core to any modern advertising campaign.



Yet it cautions that advertisers have to date been challenged with understanding which devices belong to the same household, because of the multiple set-tops, connected TVs, streaming boxes, full episode players, and mobile apps that provide access to premium content. the company adds that complexity in planning, activating and measuring national TV campaigns has increased as viewing platforms and viewing preferences continue to fragment.



“Viewers are engaging with premium TV across more devices and services than ever before,” remarked Cadent CEO Nick Troiano. “In response, advertisers and agencies require a unified view of their TV campaigns to get the clearest picture of brand reach and engagement. The integration of the 4INFO household graph and its OTT capabilities with the Cadent Advanced TV Platform creates the industry's only unified platform for all forms of data-driven television – cable, broadcast, addressable STB, OTT, and connected devices — at true national scale.”



Cadent's scale across all forms of advanced TV will further 4INFO's mission of enabling unified audiences at scale that are fully actionable across screens and properties," added 4INFO CEO Tim Jenkins. "We are pleased to continue our journey helping advertisers evolve their television advertising as part of Cadent."