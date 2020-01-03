Just weeks after the site was singled out for condemnation by the country’s video associations and pay-TV firms, the Indonesian indoXXI website is said to have closed on 1 January.





The Indonesia-based indoXXi group controls a number of illegal piracy websites and applications and announced the closure of the service on social media. The message said: “Happy New Year 2020. As of today our site is no longer accessible, as is the case with the indoXXI lite application. Thank you for being a loyal viewer of indoXXI until now, always support the creative industry to be more advanced in the future. Greetings, indoXXI.”



The service has been a persistent problem in an area in which piracy has been rife. A study in December of the online content viewing behaviour of Indonesian consumers — commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA’s) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by YouGov — found that as many as 63% of the country’s consumers had accessed streaming piracy websites or torrent sites to access premium content without paying any subscription fees. Moreover,

Even though it accepts that some indoXXi streaming sites cannot currently be accessed, AVIA warned that there are still a number of indoXXi sites which remain operational and provide access to pirated Indonesian and international content.



“Piracy on such a scale is organised crime, pure and simple, with crime groups such as indoXXi, making substantial illicit revenues from the provision of stolen content,” commented Neil Gane, the general manager of The Indonesia-based indoXXi group controls a number of illegal piracy websites and applications and announced the closure of the service on social media. The message said: “Happy New Year 2020. As of today our site is no longer accessible, as is the case with the indoXXI lite application. Thank you for being a loyal viewer of indoXXI until now, always support the creative industry to be more advanced in the future. Greetings, indoXXI.”The service has been a persistent problem in an area in which piracy has been rife. A study in December of the online content viewing behaviour of Indonesian consumers — commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA’s) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by YouGov — found that as many as 63% of the country’s consumers had accessed streaming piracy websites or torrent sites to access premium content without paying any subscription fees. Moreover, the study revealed that indoXXI(Lite) was by far the most popular pirate application, used by 35% of illegal streaming device users.

Even though it accepts that some indoXXi streaming sites cannot currently be accessed, AVIA warned that there are still a number of indoXXi sites which remain operational and provide access to pirated Indonesian and international content.“Piracy on such a scale is organised crime, pure and simple, with crime groups such as indoXXi, making substantial illicit revenues from the provision of stolen content,” commented Neil Gane, the general manager of AVIA's CAP. “From a consumer standpoint accessing pirated content is also fraught with risks. Piracy websites have a click-happy user base, and are being used more and more as clickbait to distribute malware. The type of malware embedded within the piracy ecosystem can include particularly harmful malware such as remote access trojans which allows the hacker to activate and record from the device's webcam without the victim being aware.”