Following a year of expansion in 2019, the Eros Now South Asian over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platform has picked up the pace in 2020 in a content partnership with Ooredoo Qatar.





The premier Indian OTT entertainment platform already boasts more 166 million global subscribers, and offers includes over 12,000 films such as Bollywood classics as well as TV shows, music, music videos and short-format content through

The deal with the Doha-based telco presents a number of business benefits given that the Middle East region and Qatar in particular is home to a large population of non-resident south Asians. Eros Now adds that what is unique about this region is that the content is consumed by both the South Asian diaspora as well as locals who are equally enthusiastic to watch entertaining content from Bollywood. Eros Now will aim its content across genres and Indian regional languages to Ooredoo’s subscriber base. Eros Now and Ooredoo, which provides services in nine countries across the region including Qatar, also plan to replicate similar alliances in new markets in the future.



Commenting on the association, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “Eros Now’s content certainly has a universal appeal and Qatar is one of the significant markets for us. The inconceivable demand for Indian content in the country has enabled Eros Now and Ooredoo to join hands and offer audiences the finest films, originals, music and more.”



director of PR and corporate communications Manar Khalifa Al-Muraikhi added: “This partnership will not only strengthen our portfolio but also help us build bridges to connect with our global audience. Love for Bollywood is conversation starter that seamlessly turns into a topic of discussion, and we are thrilled to partner with an Indian OTT giant.” The premier Indian OTT entertainment platform already boasts more 166 million global subscribers, and offers includes over 12,000 films such as Bollywood classics as well as TV shows, music, music videos and short-format content through the Eros Now Quickie service . It also offers selected content will through Dolby Vision imaging technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

The deal with the Doha-based telco presents a number of business benefits given that the Middle East region and Qatar in particular is home to a large population of non-resident south Asians. Eros Now adds that what is unique about this region is that the content is consumed by both the South Asian diaspora as well as locals who are equally enthusiastic to watch entertaining content from Bollywood. Eros Now will aim its content across genres and Indian regional languages to Ooredoo’s subscriber base. Eros Now and Ooredoo, which provides services in nine countries across the region including Qatar, also plan to replicate similar alliances in new markets in the future.Commenting on the association, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “Eros Now’s content certainly has a universal appeal and Qatar is one of the significant markets for us. The inconceivable demand for Indian content in the country has enabled Eros Now and Ooredoo to join hands and offer audiences the finest films, originals, music and more.” Ooredoo director of PR and corporate communications Manar Khalifa Al-Muraikhi added: “This partnership will not only strengthen our portfolio but also help us build bridges to connect with our global audience. Love for Bollywood is conversation starter that seamlessly turns into a topic of discussion, and we are thrilled to partner with an Indian OTT giant.”