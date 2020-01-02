Ten years after it last graced screens, the much-anticipated (and marketed) return of popular British comedy Gavin and Stacey achieved the best Christmas Day TV ratings for more than a decade, early viewing data released by the BBC has shown.
The BBC said that preliminary figures revealed that the Christmas special — written by and starring James Corden and Ruth Jones — was watched by an average of 11.6 million viewers on BBC One and that when it went on air at 20:30 GMT, almost half (49.2%) of all TV viewers tuned in.
The next most-watched programme was the Queen's Christmas Broadcast, which was screened on BBC One, ITV and Sky and seen by 7.85 million people. The BBC noted that in recent years, The Queen's annual broadcast has become the most-watched TV show, based on the overnight figures which do not include viewers who watch Christmas specials on catch-up services during the rest of the festive period.
The next most popular programmes were Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One with 5.49 million viewers; EastEnders (BBC One, 5.47 million); Michael McIntyre (BBC One, 5.25 million); Call The Midwife (BBC One - 5.23 million); Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One, 4.63 million); Coronation Street (ITV, 4.48 million); Emmerdale (ITV, 4.11 million); Finding Dory (BBC One, 3.99 million).
Commenting on the performance of the public broadcaster on Christmas Day, Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “We delivered something for everyone with the seven most-popular programmes that cap off an incredible year for BBC One celebrating British talent and creativity.”
