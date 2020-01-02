As part of its plan for the year to ramp up its education and industry cooperation activities, the cross-industry group promoting growth and harmonisation throughout the 8K ecosystem, The 8K Association (8KA), has made available a new Certified programme for 8K TVs that its requirements.





The 8KA include 22 leading companies working in consumer electronics, display manufacturing, ingredient technology as well as content and distribution. It counts five of the world’s leading panel manufacturers as members and estimates that these suppliers represented over 70% of the global TV panel manufacturing capacity in 2019.



8K Association Certified TVs are defined as those that feature four times as many pixels as standard 4K TVs for impactfully realistic clarity and deliver what the association calls ‘exceptional’ contrast and colour for ‘striking’ high dynamic range performance.



Member companies of the 8KA will be able to promote 8K TVs under the 8K Association Certified banner after each TV model’s performance criteria is validated by an independent Certification Program Manager. Under this certification program for 8K televisions, TV brands will be able to display the 8K Association



Certified logo to consumers to demonstrate the verified high-performance characteristics of each TV model. The 8K Association expects that many top TV brands will launch 8KA-Certified TVs in 2020 and will use the 8KA Certified logo in the marketing of the sets.



The 8KA plans a number of initiatives in the year ahead to foster continued growth and awareness of 8K via a number of activities such as promotion and certification of



Looking ahead, the 8KA expects adoption of 8K in content creation, distribution and home penetration to follow a similar growth pattern as the rapidly successful adoption of 4K over the past several years, with 8K displays leading the way. Companies evaluating the impact of 8K or actively engaged in some aspect of the 8K ecosystem are encouraged to consider joining the 8K Association and helping to create the future.



"As a content creator and filmmaker, it is a joy to provide entertainment with such high visual standards to viewers around the world," commented 8K cinematography pioneer Phillip Holland. "8K is much more than a resolution, it's about creating a very high-quality viewing medium to present content in the best way possible. Now with the 8K Association Certified logo program, viewers can easily see if they are looking at a television that can accurately deliver that extremely high-quality 8K content."