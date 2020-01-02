In the latest extension of its wrestling offer, BT Sport has signed a deal with WWE that will see NXT’s top-flight wrestling air in the UK and Ireland for the first time on BT Sport.
NXT’s two-hour weekly show now joins Raw and SmackDown on BT Sport, the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE’s flagship programming in the UK and Ireland. NXT UK will also air on BT Sport for the first time on British television. The weekly one-hour series showcases the brightest stars of NXT’s UK division. Exclusive live coverage of SmackDown will begin 4 January 4 and Raw on 7 January 7 on BT Sport 1.
A special WWE programming block is now airing on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport will show primetime, same day repeats of SmackDown, Raw and NXT. Coverage includes No Filter which gives wresting fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the November 2019 WWE live event tour of the UK and also Kofi Kingston’s journey back to his homeland of Ghana is the subject of WWE 24: Kofi Kingston.
WWE 24: Becky Lynch follows the esteemed female fighter on her path to WWE Superstardom with behind-the-curtain access as she becomes a defining face of the Women’s Evolution, from her beginnings of wrestling in Ireland to winning the main event at WrestleMania. John Cena also narrates a presentation of WrestleMania Legendary Moments, giving fans the chance to re-live action from the past 35 years of The Show of Shows. In addition, customers can catch up on overnight action via the BT Sport mobile app.
All monthly WWE pay-per-view events will also be available on BT Sport Box Office on BT TV, Sky and Virgin. Commenting on the deal, Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming WWE to its new home, BT Sport. WWE is something that many of us have grown up with and we look forward to bringing the best of BT Sport to WWE, offering UK fans more access and more content than ever before.”
A special WWE programming block is now airing on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport will show primetime, same day repeats of SmackDown, Raw and NXT. Coverage includes No Filter which gives wresting fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the November 2019 WWE live event tour of the UK and also Kofi Kingston’s journey back to his homeland of Ghana is the subject of WWE 24: Kofi Kingston.
WWE 24: Becky Lynch follows the esteemed female fighter on her path to WWE Superstardom with behind-the-curtain access as she becomes a defining face of the Women’s Evolution, from her beginnings of wrestling in Ireland to winning the main event at WrestleMania. John Cena also narrates a presentation of WrestleMania Legendary Moments, giving fans the chance to re-live action from the past 35 years of The Show of Shows. In addition, customers can catch up on overnight action via the BT Sport mobile app.
All monthly WWE pay-per-view events will also be available on BT Sport Box Office on BT TV, Sky and Virgin. Commenting on the deal, Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming WWE to its new home, BT Sport. WWE is something that many of us have grown up with and we look forward to bringing the best of BT Sport to WWE, offering UK fans more access and more content than ever before.”