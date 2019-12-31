In keeping with a trend of the year in which the SVOD leader has partially lifted the veil on the hitherto confidential performance stats, Netflix has revealed its most streamed shows for 2019 with original content yet again leading the way.
In its home market, the top ten streamed film releases on Netflix — defined as those show in which viewers watched two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on the subscription video-on-demand service — were: Murder Mystery; 6 Underground; The Incredibles 2; The Irishman; Triple Frontier; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile; The Highwaymen; Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse; Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2; Secret Obsession.
The most popular series were Stranger Things 3; The Witcher; The Umbrella Academy; Dead To Me; You S2; When They See Us; Unbelievable; Sex Education; 134 Reasons Why S3; Raising Dion. Just after its launch on 4 July 2019, 40.7 million household accounts watched Stranger Things 3, more than any other film or series in its first four days on the SVOD platform.
In terms of the leading non-English markets, La Casa de Papel (The Paper House) series 3, The Witcher, Élite T2, Stranger and Sex Education formed the top five in Spain while across the Pyrenes the leading French titles were almost the same with La Casa de Papel topping the charts followed by The Witcher, Sex Education, The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things 3.
