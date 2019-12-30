Peppa Pig now officially as a new home as leading global toy, games and entertainment company manufacturer Hasbro has finalised its previously announced acquisition of Entertainment One Ltd (eOne).
The deal was first announced in August 2019 in an all-cash transaction that valued eOne at approximately US$4.0 billion (£3.3 billion) and was seen at the time by Hasbro as accelerating the company’s blueprint strategy by adding eOne’s family brands, TV and film expertise and executive leadership. In addition to Peppa Pig, eOne owns global pre-school brand PJ Masks as well as a slate of additional brands in development, including Ricky Zoom.
In addition the acquisition also strengthens Hasbro’s end-to-end ability to monetise and bring to market its intellectual properties in new formats, including over-the-top (OTT) and premium platforms, music, location-based entertainment, augmented reality and virtual reality.
Darren Throop, president and chief executive officer of eOne, will now report to Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer Brian Goldner. In addition, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president, family and brands, Steve Bertram, president, film and television, and Chris Taylor, global president, music, will also be joining Hasbro, reporting to Throop.
“We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition,” Goldner remarked. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our company.”
