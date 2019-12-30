



Season five of SundanceTV’s original unscripted series Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter will return on 5 January 2020, promising a look at the talent behind the last year's most talked about television shows and films whilst looking at the challenges and triumphs of creating critically acclaimed entertainment.

Leading into the Academy Awards season, the Daytime Emmy-nominated series returns with seven new episodes featuring A-list actors, actresses, directors and producers including Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Driver, Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig and Todd Philipps among others.



The series is executive produced by Matthew Belloni, Stephen Galloway, Jennifer Laski and Lacey Rose from The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Haddad from SundanceTV and produced by Stephanie Fischette from The Hollywood Reporter. SundanceTV says that the programme represents a continued commitment by to innovative, informative unscripted programming that sheds light on the world of filmed storytelling and popular culture.



The premiere episode will air on SundanceTV with a conversation on the art of directing led by Galloway, featuring Scorsese on The Irishman, Baumbach on Marriage Story, Gerwig about Little Women and Philipps taking about films including the controversial Joker. Wang and Meirelles will discuss their pictures The Farewell and The Two Popes.