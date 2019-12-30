Australia has been in the vanguard in the development of 5G mobile services, especially with the use case of mobile video, and now local operator Vodafone Hutchison
Australia (VHA) has announced a partnership with comms tech firm Nokia to commence the roll out of its 5G network in the country over the first half of 2020.
VHA provides mobile and fixed broadband services through a 4G mobile network reaching more than 22 million Australians, and the nbn fixed broadband service is available in capital cities and selected regional centres.
The agreement with Nokia is set to run for at least five years, enabling the operator to place orders with Nokia for site delivery, thus allowing it to scale up or down the pace of its 5G rollout according to its requirements. VHA added that it will switch on its first group of 5G sites in and around Paramatta in the coming months. The sites originally made up a test network which Nokia used to demonstrate its technology but are now set to become the first area of commercial coverage for the 5G network and will soon be available to customers with a compatible 5G device.
Describing the partnership as ‘an exciting milestone’ in VHA’s 5G network rollout, Vodafone chief executive officer, Iñaki Berroeta remarked: “We have worked with Nokia for several years across different elements of our network. [It] presented a compelling roadmap that aligned with our 5G objectives and will help us to continue improving our 4G network for our customers. Their knowledge of our network is extensive, and they are in the best position to ensure a seamless transition and that we reach our 5G goals as soon as possible while maintaining the best experience for our 4G customers.”
Nokia president, customer operations EMEA and APAC Federico Guillén added: “We are delighted to be working closer with Vodafone Hutchison Australia on transforming its network to deliver superior 5G services to its customers. We started our 5G journey with Vodafone in 2016 and are now moving from trials to reality. Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio has a key role to play here, with this deal including 5G radio access network (RAN), IP/Optical, Microwave, deployment and managed services, as well as software.”
