SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Romania have signed a channel distribution agreement to launch Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), DocuBox and FightBox from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio.
Created in partnership with Ay Yapım, TDC offers over 600 hours of fresh content including nine globally acclaimed Turkish TV series: Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Moms and Mothers, Red Scarf, Five Brothers, The End and The 8th Day. The channel also boasts some of Turkey’s most talented actors and actresses such as International Emmy Award nominee Engin Akyürek, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Bergüzar Korel, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün.
Since its launch in April 2019, TDC has been rapidly increasing its presence across the globe. The channel is now available in 12 countries through 14 operators reaching over five million homes and SPI plans to double its market penetration in 2020. Recent deals have seen the series land in Kosovo, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia and Serbia and it is already available in Romania with UPC.
In this latest move, not only TDC but also documentary-themed channel DocuBox and FightBox — offering combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage — will be available in the basic package across all of Telekom Romania’s distribution networks through DTH, IPTV and DVBC platforms.
“We are happy that our customers will have access to new, exciting, internationally awarded content, through TDC, DocuBox and FightBox channels, newly introduced in Telekom Romania’s TV grid,” said Andreas Elsner, chief commercial officer, residential segment, Telekom Romania. “Our partnership with SPI International is a new step in our efforts to respond to the needs and requirements of the Romanians in terms of preferred TV content and we look forward to developing this partnership.”
Added Tamas Fülöp, regional director of operations at SPI International: “We are excited to launch three of our most riveting channels on Telekom Romania, one of the biggest players in the region. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality programming across all genres on our channels, and we are confident that Telekom Romania subscribers will thoroughly enjoy TDC, DocuBox and FightBox.”
Since its launch in April 2019, TDC has been rapidly increasing its presence across the globe. The channel is now available in 12 countries through 14 operators reaching over five million homes and SPI plans to double its market penetration in 2020. Recent deals have seen the series land in Kosovo, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia and Serbia and it is already available in Romania with UPC.
In this latest move, not only TDC but also documentary-themed channel DocuBox and FightBox — offering combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage — will be available in the basic package across all of Telekom Romania’s distribution networks through DTH, IPTV and DVBC platforms.
“We are happy that our customers will have access to new, exciting, internationally awarded content, through TDC, DocuBox and FightBox channels, newly introduced in Telekom Romania’s TV grid,” said Andreas Elsner, chief commercial officer, residential segment, Telekom Romania. “Our partnership with SPI International is a new step in our efforts to respond to the needs and requirements of the Romanians in terms of preferred TV content and we look forward to developing this partnership.”
Added Tamas Fülöp, regional director of operations at SPI International: “We are excited to launch three of our most riveting channels on Telekom Romania, one of the biggest players in the region. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality programming across all genres on our channels, and we are confident that Telekom Romania subscribers will thoroughly enjoy TDC, DocuBox and FightBox.”