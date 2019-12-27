Celebrating its first Christmas of availability in the UK, the BritBox subscription video-on-demand service has revealed that its most streamed series was Doctor Who Classic.









Tracking subscriber habits from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day, the most streamed series on the platform was Doctor Who Classic. In the first 24 hours of its availability on the service, fans flocked to stream the collection of more than 600 episodes, outstripping the popularity of other series by almost 20:1. This was the first time such a collection of Doctor Who Classic has been available to stream in the UK.



Commenting on the uptake, Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD said: "We are so glad that subscribers are enjoying our fantastic Doctor Who Classic collection; the first of its kind available to stream in the UK. There has never been a better reason to miss a few nights' sleep." The ITV/BBC-created SVOD service claims to bring to viewers the greatest collection of British boxsets with homegrown talent, in HD and across multiple devices. The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full box-sets include all six series and specials of Downton Abbey, all three series of Broadchurch, seven series of Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox will be the home of Agatha Christie's Miss Marple and Poirot and hit reality series Love Island. Just before the Christmas holiday period, BritBox made itself available on Panasonic's premium range of televisions, on smart TVs manufactured by Vestel, and on Google Chromecast streaming sticks.