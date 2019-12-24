Broadcast connectivity firm NEP Connect has closed out what it calls a ‘tremendously successful’ year with the news that it has fibred close to 100 new venues over the course of 2019.
The company says that over the last twelve months it brought the reach of core Anylive Fibre Network and satellite communications platform to up to 240 venues, encompassing leading sports venues from the worlds of football, cricket, rugby union, rugby league, horseracing, entertainment venues, broadcasters, telcos and national stadia.
In 2019 the platform supported a host of high-profile events throughout 2019 including the women’s global football championship held in Paris earlier in the year; the women’s England-Australia cricket series; Liverpool’s record-breaking global netball tournament and more. It also won the contract to provide satellite capacity for all matches in the DELO Women’s EHF Champions League up until the end of the current season.
Other high-profile projects in 2019 included providing fibre network broadcast HD connectivity services for Guinness PRO14 Rugby coverage; centralised production for Dancing on Ice; and providing bespoke production solutions and fibre connectivity to ITV Studios Entertainment for the year's biggest reality show, Love Island. It also celebrated a decade of broadcasting the Tour de France with Vsquared for ITV4.
“We are poised to build further on the impressive growth we have already seen in 2019 throughout 2020,” commented NEP Connect managing director David Meynell. “We will continue to provide innovative fibre and satellite connectivity solutions to the industry and are looking forward to expanding our Anylive network into more international venues and client facilities as the forthcoming year progresses.”
