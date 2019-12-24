In the face of a massive market shift over the last few months, Dish Network-owned US over-the-top service Sling TV has introduced changes to its pricing structure and has made key changes to its channel line-up.
Principally, Sling TV has expanded its live news offerings with the addition of FOX News, MSNBC and CNN's HLN to Sling Blue base service and launched new Cloud DVR Free for all Sling TV subscribers.
In addition to adding to its bolstering its Sling Blue service news offerings, Sling is introducing FOX Business Network (FOX Business) into the Sling Blue News Extra and it is also updating its sports offerings, with Big Ten Network (BTN) to launch on Sling TV ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. For film fans, Sling will launch FXM and will also add FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra. Additionally, Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra.
These updates follow several recent additions to Sling TV's Orange service, including the introduction of Longhorn Network and ACC Network to the service's Sports Extra, as well as the ability to record Disney and ESPN channels with Sling TV's Cloud DVR.
The new Cloud DVR Free gives 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage to all customers not already subscribed to the Cloud DVR add-on. All Sling TV subscribers receive this number of hours of Cloud DVR for no added cost across all live linear channels, including offerings from Disney and ESPN. Sling TV's existing Cloud DVR offering will now be now branded Cloud DVR Plus and provides 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for $5 per month, as an optional service add-on to any Sling TV base subscription.
This new pricing is part of an overall new cost structure which will see Sling Orange and Sling Blue each now on offer at $30 per month and subscriptions to both at $45 per month.
“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” said Warren Schlichting, executive vice president and group president, Sling TV commenting on the moves. “Over the past five years, we have proven our dedication to making Sling an exceptional value with unmatched flexibility...We have worked hard to maintain stable pricing, even as we have added more content and more features.”
In addition to adding to its bolstering its Sling Blue service news offerings, Sling is introducing FOX Business Network (FOX Business) into the Sling Blue News Extra and it is also updating its sports offerings, with Big Ten Network (BTN) to launch on Sling TV ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. For film fans, Sling will launch FXM and will also add FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra. Additionally, Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra.
These updates follow several recent additions to Sling TV's Orange service, including the introduction of Longhorn Network and ACC Network to the service's Sports Extra, as well as the ability to record Disney and ESPN channels with Sling TV's Cloud DVR.
The new Cloud DVR Free gives 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage to all customers not already subscribed to the Cloud DVR add-on. All Sling TV subscribers receive this number of hours of Cloud DVR for no added cost across all live linear channels, including offerings from Disney and ESPN. Sling TV's existing Cloud DVR offering will now be now branded Cloud DVR Plus and provides 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for $5 per month, as an optional service add-on to any Sling TV base subscription.
This new pricing is part of an overall new cost structure which will see Sling Orange and Sling Blue each now on offer at $30 per month and subscriptions to both at $45 per month.
“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” said Warren Schlichting, executive vice president and group president, Sling TV commenting on the moves. “Over the past five years, we have proven our dedication to making Sling an exceptional value with unmatched flexibility...We have worked hard to maintain stable pricing, even as we have added more content and more features.”