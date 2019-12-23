As it looks to start the new year and indeed the new decade with leadership in 5G solutions, Ericsson has extended its credit facility with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to $150 million.
The loan has been granted for the explicit purpose of financing Ericsson to support investments in research and development (R&D) in relation to the development of 5G technology during the years 2020-2022. The fund will mature in 2025, $98 million of which will replace credit with NIB that was set to mature in 2021.
“Our increased investments to secure technology leadership in 5G, IoT and digital services have enabled us to reach nearly 80 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, 24 of which are live networks - more than any other company,” remarked Ericsson chief technology officer Erik Ekudden commenting on the loan from Nordic Investment Bank.
“In the coming years, we will see 5G networks going live around the world, with major deployments from 2020 and we expect the global number of 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion in 2025. The technologies that we are investing in are fundamentally changing the way we innovate, collaborate, live and do business.”
Ericsson says that key for success in the telecom industry is the delivery of future-proof, high-quality networks and solutions. The company claims to be the leading contributor in the development of open telecom standards, with some 49,000 patents. Indicating the importance of 5G in its future the recent Ericsson Mobility Report forecast the number of 5G subscriptions within the next six years to soar past 2.6 billion with video applications being a driving force of a surge in data usage.
Earlier research in June 2019 indicated that the rapid early momentum and enthusiasm expected for 5G technology uptake had been somewhat underestimated.
