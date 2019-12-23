Already available on the Comcast NBCUniversal Xfinity TV platform, Lionsgate’s STARZ and STARZ Encore channels will continue to be available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock direct-to-consumer streaming service when it launches in April 2020.





“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Comcast to deliver great content and great value to our customers,” said Starz president and CEO Jeff Hirsch. “Our ongoing relationship with Comcast reflects our ability to unlock opportunities across all of our businesses to the benefit of our subscribers.” In all, Peacock will have access to hundreds of feature films and shows from the Lionsgate catalogue to stream alongside the previously announced slate of original series, TV shows, and films from Universal and other major studios. NBCUniversal will also license content to Starz to be featured in the US and on its international streaming service, STARZPLAY, now available in 49 countries worldwide.Under the new agreement, the STARZ flagship premium channel, as well as the STARZ ENCORE suite of channels — including Encore, Encore Westerns, Encore Black and Encore Action — and related video-on-demand content will continue to be available to Xfinity customers with expanded distribution on the Comcast Flex platform and a path for an orderly transition to an à la carte business.“We are pleased that we were able to extend the partnership to Peacock and other businesses within Comcast while also ensuring Xfinity customers continue to enjoy great Starz programming ,” noted Dana Strong, president of consumer services for Comcast Cable.“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Comcast to deliver great content and great value to our customers,” said Starz president and CEO Jeff Hirsch. “Our ongoing relationship with Comcast reflects our ability to unlock opportunities across all of our businesses to the benefit of our subscribers.”