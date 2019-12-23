Belgium’s largest telco and multiservice provider Proximus, which boasts over 1.8 million subscribers, has revealed that it has chosen the 3READY Android TV solution from 3SS to be at the heart of its Proximus Pickx TV offer.





Launched to first pilot customers in October 2019, Proximus Pickx is Europe’s first Android P-based TV project, had its pilot launch in October and is claimed to present ‘state-of-the-art’ user features in a customisable, personalised user experience enabled by 3READY. Features include live-TV, catch-up, VOD and apps including games via cloud and local content in the unified platform.



Other features include network PVR; auto-download of Google Play Store apps at start-up, rather than requiring a factory install; advanced trick-play; Netflix integration with direct carrier billing. Content discovery is boosted with voice control using the



“We knew that if we really wanted to give our subscribers a truly great TV experience, with all the Android apps they love, plus Google TV Services including Chromecast and Google Assistant, while also being able to launch our own features, we needed to choose Android TV Operator Tier,” said Thierry Demoor, head of applications and service platforms at



Additionally, 3SS helped Proximus reinforce its product development processes by applying the principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) methodologies. Launched to first pilot customers in October 2019, Proximus Pickx is Europe’s first Android P-based TV project, had its pilot launch in October and is claimed to present ‘state-of-the-art’ user features in a customisable, personalised user experience enabled by 3READY. Features include live-TV, catch-up, VOD and apps including games via cloud and local content in the unified platform.Other features include network PVR; auto-download of Google Play Store apps at start-up, rather than requiring a factory install; advanced trick-play; Netflix integration with direct carrier billing. Content discovery is boosted with voice control using the ThinkAnalytics recommendation engine and Google Assistant, powered by Technicolor middleware and STB. “We knew that if we really wanted to give our subscribers a truly great TV experience, with all the Android apps they love, plus Google TV Services including Chromecast and Google Assistant, while also being able to launch our own features, we needed to choose Android TV Operator Tier,” said Thierry Demoor, head of applications and service platforms at Proximus . “This has been a game-changer and with the help of 3SS, we are delivering a highly engaging, world-class personal TV service to our viewers.”Additionally, 3SS helped Proximus reinforce its product development processes by applying the principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) methodologies.