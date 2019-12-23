Pan-European sports provider Eurosport has inked an exclusive four-year deal for the Wimbledon tennis championships in eleven markets throughout the region from 2020.
In 2019 Eurosport screened over 600 matches and 250 hours of live coverage from Wimbledon in 33 markets with all courts available on Eurosport’s over-the-top streaming service, Eurosport Player.
The company said that results had shown that the multiscreen content strategy was driving video and streaming growth for our tennis coverage, engaging and growing audiences on all platforms and all screens. During 2019, Eurosport said that it had experienced a 20% increase in unique views via the Eurosport Player, compared with 2018. The average viewing time for Grand Slam tournaments — the 2019 Australian Open, Roland-Garros and the US Open — on the platform has also witnessed a big boost with users watching for 36% longer, on average, versus last year.
The new contract will see the Discovery-owned premium sports brand gain exclusive live rights to the event in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the first time, and a renewal of its agreement in a further nine territories – Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Sweden – from 2020 until 2023.
Commenting on the partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which stages The Championships, Andrew Georgiou, president of Eurosport and global sports rights and sports marketing solutions, said: “Our commitment to tennis, and its fans, is further strengthened by the addition of exclusive Wimbledon coverage in Czech Republic and Slovakia and the long-term renewal in nine more markets. Eurosport has a proud heritage screening the greatest events on the tennis calendar, with fans recognising our experience in delivering the best storytelling told through the best experts and innovative use of technology.”
Added Mick Desmond, commercial and media director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club where the tournament is played: “Europe is a key market for The Championships and we are delighted that Eurosport’s exceptional coverage of Wimbledon will continue to be broadcast from 2020 onwards.”
The company said that results had shown that the multiscreen content strategy was driving video and streaming growth for our tennis coverage, engaging and growing audiences on all platforms and all screens. During 2019, Eurosport said that it had experienced a 20% increase in unique views via the Eurosport Player, compared with 2018. The average viewing time for Grand Slam tournaments — the 2019 Australian Open, Roland-Garros and the US Open — on the platform has also witnessed a big boost with users watching for 36% longer, on average, versus last year.
The new contract will see the Discovery-owned premium sports brand gain exclusive live rights to the event in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the first time, and a renewal of its agreement in a further nine territories – Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Sweden – from 2020 until 2023.
Commenting on the partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which stages The Championships, Andrew Georgiou, president of Eurosport and global sports rights and sports marketing solutions, said: “Our commitment to tennis, and its fans, is further strengthened by the addition of exclusive Wimbledon coverage in Czech Republic and Slovakia and the long-term renewal in nine more markets. Eurosport has a proud heritage screening the greatest events on the tennis calendar, with fans recognising our experience in delivering the best storytelling told through the best experts and innovative use of technology.”
Added Mick Desmond, commercial and media director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club where the tournament is played: “Europe is a key market for The Championships and we are delighted that Eurosport’s exceptional coverage of Wimbledon will continue to be broadcast from 2020 onwards.”