The Connected Nations 2019 survey from UK broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom has revealed that three million homes and businesses have the ability to obtain connections that can deliver download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, over 1.5 million more than at the same time last year.
This represents a tenth of all UK premises for gigabit access, a key task for the UK government. In addition to the full fibre rollout, the report showed that the number of homes with access to superfast, that is at least 30 Mbit/s, broadband has increased by over 500,000 since the same time year, although Ofcom indicated that the pace of rollout has slowed from a few years ago as the overall superfast coverage is now around 95%. In areas where at least superfast broadband is available, over half (57%) of those properties use superfast or ultrafast, defined as having speeds of at least 300 Mbps.
Ofcom also estimates that as few as 155,000 homes should be unable to access what it defines as a “decent” fixed broadband service, subject to confirmation of individual premises coverage. From March 2020, those homes unable to get a decent connection will be able to request one from BT.
As regards mobile coverage, Ofcom noted that 5G services from the four mobile network operators holding such licences over the past year are now operating in over 40 towns and cities across the UK. 4G coverage remained largely unchanged over 2019. Individual operator coverage of the UK landmass varies, with the highest (EE) being 84% and the lowest (O2) 76%.
Ofcom claimed in the Connected Nations 2019 report that 91% of the UK currently has access to what it called ‘good’ 4G outdoor mobile coverage from at least one of the operators and 66% of the UK has coverage from all four operators. Furthermore, Ofcom estimated that 53,000 UK premises still cannot access either a decent fixed broadband service or get good 4G coverage indoors from any operator.
