Following the end of its UK run on Channel 4, the first international deals for critically-acclaimed documentary series My Grandparents’ War, produced by Wild Pictures, have been closed by DRG.
In each authored episode of the programme, a leading Hollywood actor re-traces the footsteps of their grandparents in World War Two. Commissioned to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of war, the series sees British actors, Kristin Scott Thomas (The Darkest Hour, The English Patient); Carey Mulligan (Mudbound, The Great Gatsby); Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter- pictured); and Mark Rylance (Dunkirk, The Bridge of Spies), each take emotional and very personal journeys to historic wartime locations - from the beaches of Dunkirk to prisoner of war camps in Asia.
All the actors have unanswered questions about the scars war left on their grandparents and set about exploring how these six pivotal years changed the lives of their family and the world forever.
SBS in Australia has been the first to for the 4 x 60’ series followed by deals with NRK in Norway and RTHK in Hong Kong. DRG has also concluded format option deals for My Grandparents’ War with two Banijay Group companies; KM Production in France and Cuarzo Producciones in Spain. The latter is expected to focus on the Spanish Civil War, as opposed to World War Two.
Commenting on the commissions, Jess Khanom, DRG’s SVP for Asia Pacific said: “With its fresh biographical insight into some of the world’s leading actors – and indeed a first foray into documentary for each of them – My Grandparents’ War is a classy and considered series. It brings key moments in history alive by detailing remarkable accounts of heroic actions and succeeds in delivering revelatory new stories about the war, not only for the actors but also for viewers. As the last great global conflict, World War Two affected many countries, so we are pleased to see such early international interest in this format for localised versions.”
Added SBS channel manager Ben Nguyen: “My Grandparents’ War is beautifully produced and of course features high-profile Hollywood A-listers that our viewers will be keen to watch. However, it is the exploration of universal themes and its moving reminders of bravery, comradeship and sacrifice during war that leave its most memorable impression.”
All the actors have unanswered questions about the scars war left on their grandparents and set about exploring how these six pivotal years changed the lives of their family and the world forever.
SBS in Australia has been the first to for the 4 x 60’ series followed by deals with NRK in Norway and RTHK in Hong Kong. DRG has also concluded format option deals for My Grandparents’ War with two Banijay Group companies; KM Production in France and Cuarzo Producciones in Spain. The latter is expected to focus on the Spanish Civil War, as opposed to World War Two.
Commenting on the commissions, Jess Khanom, DRG’s SVP for Asia Pacific said: “With its fresh biographical insight into some of the world’s leading actors – and indeed a first foray into documentary for each of them – My Grandparents’ War is a classy and considered series. It brings key moments in history alive by detailing remarkable accounts of heroic actions and succeeds in delivering revelatory new stories about the war, not only for the actors but also for viewers. As the last great global conflict, World War Two affected many countries, so we are pleased to see such early international interest in this format for localised versions.”
Added SBS channel manager Ben Nguyen: “My Grandparents’ War is beautifully produced and of course features high-profile Hollywood A-listers that our viewers will be keen to watch. However, it is the exploration of universal themes and its moving reminders of bravery, comradeship and sacrifice during war that leave its most memorable impression.”