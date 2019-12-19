Independent distributor all3media international and HOOQ have announced a new content representation partnership spanning each of the leading Southeast Asian video-on-demand service’s markets.
The collaboration will see all3media international managing sales of HOOQ Originals, the brands’ multi-genre, exclusive local content offerings. It will also handle global rights to HOOQ Originals content, unless retained by HOOQ or other partners.
HOOQ’s investment in original content has seen its slate now stand at 63 original productions across the region, complementing the more than 35,000 hours of films, television shows and sports programmes. The service aims to deliver 100 originals by the second quarter of 2020, bringing more authentic stories made in Asia, for Asia.
HOOQ Originals joining the all3media international portfolio include Indonesian crime thriller Brata; Singapore-set dark comedy She’s a Terrorist & I Love Her; Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes, a 10 x 10’ series of factual digital shorts; and Someone, exploring the touching relationship stories of everyday Thais who live in a riverside community in Bangkok.
The agreement is the latest step in all3media international’s continued expansion both in Asia and in the breadth and scope of its programming portfolio. “Forming key collaborations with dynamic partners such as HOOQ – which is actively investing in developing internationally appealing original projects - is a vital part of our ongoing growth strategy, not only in Asia but around the world,” said EVP of content Maartje Horchner. “Our vast experience in delivering multi-genre content from and to numerous countries, as well as our strong presence in the Asian market, puts us in the perfect position to showcase HOOQ’s innovative and diverse programming globally.”
“From January through November 2019 alone, the majority of HOOQ’s total playing minutes come from SEA content. These consumption habits drive our decision to focus on bringing HOOQ to millions of Asians through strong partnerships, such as the one with all3media international,” added HOOQ chief content officer Jennifer Batty. “We are excited about the partnership with all3media international allowing us to bring our strong HOOQ Original productions from Asia to a global audience.”
