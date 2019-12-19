In a further expansion of its cloud and edge solutions network, G-Core Labs has opened a new point of presence of its network infrastructure in South Africa’s commercial capital Johannesburg.





The new site is designed to complement the global architecture of the company’s content delivery economic network with an average response time of up to 30 milliseconds, and also provides businesses of any size and profile with hosting services in the format of dedicated servers.



The point of presence is located in a certified Tier III-class datacentre in Johannesburg and guarantees a speed of access to a dedicated server of 200 Mbps. Users can also connect their own ISO image and install the necessary OS themselves and G-Core Labs assures that all of its servers are protected from DDoS attacks using the company’s proprietary technology for intelligent filtering of network traffic.



“The African continent is showing fairly good dynamics in the development of Internet technologies,” explained Dmitry Samoshkin, vice president of products at G-Core Labs. “Today, 525 millions people are connected to the network here, which is about 12% of all users of the global web. Internet penetration in South Africa is about 56%, so more than a half of nearly 59 millions population here watch



