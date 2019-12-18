Sports fans in Germany, Austria and Russia will now be able to watch winter sports action in high quality after Eurosport inked a deal with the Fédération Internationale de Ski (FIS) and Infront to screen alpine skiing events from Bormio, Madonna di Campiglio and La Thuile in Ultra HD.
The agreement will see Eurosport in Germany and Austria show all three events on its Eurosport 4K channel via Eurosport’s distribution partners HD+ and HD Austria. The event in Bormio will also be available on Eurosport 4K via simpliTV in Austria. Eurosport 4K in Russia will also screen the races in Ultra HD having televised its first event using the same technology a year ago.
Infront, the exclusive media and marketing partner of the FIS, will produce the three alpine ski races in 4K Ultra HD technology in collaboration with Euroscena and DBW Communication for Bormio and Madonna die Campiglio, and Euro Media Group for La Thuile.
In Bormio, 23 4K cameras will be positioned along the Pista Stelvio slope while there will be 17 camera points offering 4K Ultra HD technology on the legendary 470 metre-long Canalone Miramonti race track at the Night Slalom event in Madonna di Campiglio. There will also be 20 ultra high-definition cameras at the race in La Thuile.
Earlier this year, Eurosport, in partnership with Infront, televised its first FIS World Cup ski event from Madonna die Campiglio using 4K Ultra HD via its Eurosport 4K channel in Russia.
Infront, the exclusive media and marketing partner of the FIS, will produce the three alpine ski races in 4K Ultra HD technology in collaboration with Euroscena and DBW Communication for Bormio and Madonna die Campiglio, and Euro Media Group for La Thuile.
In Bormio, 23 4K cameras will be positioned along the Pista Stelvio slope while there will be 17 camera points offering 4K Ultra HD technology on the legendary 470 metre-long Canalone Miramonti race track at the Night Slalom event in Madonna di Campiglio. There will also be 20 ultra high-definition cameras at the race in La Thuile.
Earlier this year, Eurosport, in partnership with Infront, televised its first FIS World Cup ski event from Madonna die Campiglio using 4K Ultra HD via its Eurosport 4K channel in Russia.