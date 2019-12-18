Leading Korean content provider and subsidiary of leading comms carrier LG U+ , Medialog, has implemented ATEME’s TITAN File solution for its VOD OTT and IPTV services.





Commenting on the deployment, team leader Tae Dong Lee said: “ The deployed solution is designed to deliver optimal video quality at low bitrate, enabling a premium viewing experience on any screen. It is tailored for mass content production workflows and uses the latest ATEME video pipeline for decoding, processing and muxing. For flexibility the solution can be integrated into file-based workflows and existing infrastructure.ATEME says that the product’s bandwidth efficiency will allow Medialog to increase customer reach and generates increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by offering additional VOD services to a broader audience.Commenting on the deployment, team leader Tae Dong Lee said: “ ATEME’s solution has exceeded our expectations and requirements in terms of video quality and flexible features. The company’s technical team also offers outstanding support and give us real confidence in the solution.”