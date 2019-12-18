Ad-funded streaming service Pluto TV is claiming a strong end to 2019 with a slate of channels offering to take its UK viewers through the holidays and into the new year.
The new offerings include a range of new film channels which leaves the total for Pluto TV at almost 80 channels, over 50 more than at the beginning of this year.
The channel line up now includes Pluto TV Action for what are called adrenaline filled block-busters; Pluto TV Sci-Fi offering programmes such as Pandorum with Dennis Quaid; a dedicated thriller channel in the form of Pluto TV Thrillers; Get.Factual providing a range of unscripted content; Pluto TV Family which provides programming from animated adventures to classic comedies; Strongman Champions League.
“We’ve come a long way since launching in the UK in late 2018 and are now proud that we are offering our viewers more thematic channels than ever for them to enjoy wherever they are and whatever they feel like,” commented Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV. “We are looking forward for our audience to ending their year with our vast programming and kick-start the new decade with us.”
