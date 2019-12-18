The newly formed ViacomCBS Networks International and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi have confirmed a partnership that they say will bring VidCon, claimed world’s largest celebration of online video, to the UAE for the next five years.





The inaugural edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at ADNEC from 25–28 March 2020 and aims to offer an offer an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet influential local and international content creators while experiencing what the organisers claims will be the future of video consumption and online storytelling.



Raffaele Annecchino, president, ViacomCBS Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa added: "Bringing VidCon to Abu Dhabi is a further testament to our continued commitment to investing in this key market, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience, fans and partners. The Middle East is a vibrant hub for content creators, with millions of young people turning to online video to connect with others, creating compelling content, building audiences and finding entertainment. The Middle East is the second biggest region for online video after the US, so we are excited for VidCon to highlight the impact of creators, the digital community and the industry.