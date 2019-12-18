After it’s successful launch with Vodafone Play in August 2019, Lionsgate Play, Lionsgate’s premium streaming service, will now be available on Airtel Xstream.





“Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we’re proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise,” added Rohit Jain, managing director Lionsgate Play South Asia. “This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience.” The deal will give customers of the Bharti Airtel service access to premium content including blockbuster film franchises, new and recent theatrical releases and deep library from global content leader Starzplay and international premium subscription platform Lionsgate. Content will be available on the Airtel Xstream app which has already a catalogue of over 10,000 fils and shows along with 400 TV channels.By expanding the Indian market’s access to premium quality content on a leading digital platform, the partner see the collaboration as offering a compelling value proposition for the Indian cinephile audience. The content will be available in multiple Indian languages and spread across the horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, documentary and other genres. Lionsgate Play’s initial offering includes the blockbuster Hunger Games and Twilight Saga franchises, La La Land, and the critically-acclaimed international breakout hit Wonder among its deep slate. Airtel customers will also have access to recent hits like American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban’s Power Rangers as well as marquee library titles such as Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet and Reservoir Dogs.Commenting on the partnership, Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said: “Our mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications. We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission and look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate to delight customers in India.”“Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we’re proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise,” added Rohit Jain, managing director Lionsgate Play South Asia. “This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience.”