Adding to a cross-platform content portfolio that already includes GOLFTV and Golf Digest with a category leader in Latin America, Discovery has acquired Latin American Golf from Simple Networks and Fornaluz Productions.
Originally launched in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America offers fans a wide range of premium golf content and coverage of PGA TOUR tournaments, including more than 36 exclusive live events. On television, the network is currently available through the premier pay-TV operators in 17 countries, and provides reporting, analysis and coverage of the game across its digital platforms.
The addition of Golf Channel Latin America will expand Discovery’s global golf media business in the Latin American market with a multi-platform golf destination reaching more than ten million pay-TV subscribers across 17 regional markets. In will be part of a stable including GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, the digital home of golf, Golf Digest, the world’s No. 1 golf media brand, and an exclusive global content partnership with Tiger Woods.
Through its deals struck in 2018, Discovery manages the PGA TOUR’s international multi-platform rights. Discovery sees this relationship, combined with the Golf Channel Latin America acquisition, as allowing it to optimise and maximise live coverage and programming across all Golf Channel Latin America and GOLFTV screens from January 2020.
“As Discovery continues to grow its offering and engagement with golf fans around the world, we are excited to be expanding our offering in Latin America to supercharge our golf ambitions across the region,” said Alex Kaplan, president and general manager, Discovery Golf. “Combining the forces of leading golf destinations such as Golf Channel Latin America, GOLFTV and Golf Digest, in addition to Discovery’s extensive brand portfolio and reach, will create an engine for golf content that offers significant opportunities to build scale across every platform.”
