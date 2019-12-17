Canadian provider Westman Communications Group has expanded its broadband capacity using Harmonic's CableOS virtualised cable access solution in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's Remote PHY (R-PHY) nodes.





“ Westman Communications provides services across 35 Manitoba communities. With the aim of overcoming the space, power and operational constraints of legacy hardware products, the CableOS solution enables Westman Communications to deliver DOCSIS 3.1 internet services to customers today and be ready for multi-gigabit broadband speeds in the future. CableOS serves more than a million cable modems globally and has been deployed in a number of broadband service delivery expansions.“We want to deliver enhanced next-generation services to our customers over the best network in the most cost-effective way possible,” explained Westman Communications chief technology officer Graham Johnston. Harmonic's flexible software-based CMTS with simplified licensing and R-PHY support, along with their extensive DAA deployment expertise, enabled us to launch the CableOS solution in under two months, a considerable feat for such a significant technology transformation. We're now fully prepared to meet the consumer demand for increased broadband speeds.”