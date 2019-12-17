CE giant Samsung has entered into a partnership with Swedish B2B streaming service Nenda to offer hotel guests a new and improved TV experience while also reducing complexity and costs for hotel owners.
Claiming to be offering the first fully cloud-based TV solution on the market for the B2B sector, Samsung and Nenda say they are aiming to reduce the need for set-top boxes and other expensive tech for hotel TVs by offering a less complex and more cost-effective solution.
Under the partnership, Samsung will be including Nenda’s streaming app in the Samsung Smart Hub as a plug and play feature so that customers will have access to Nenda's B2B streaming app. Indeed hotels will only need an internet connection, a Samsung Smart TV and the Nenda app to deliver programming to every room.
Nenda sees the partnership as providing immense growth potential. “Nenda´s mission is to give hotels the ability to provide their guests a better-than-home experience,” said CEO and co-founder Anders Hässel. “We are very proud and humbled to have Samsung believing in our mission and sharing our vision of a simplified hotel TV solution. To start with, we do not only offer linear channels in our app, but also video on demand such as films, series and documentaries. Another game changer rollout times will be reduced to days instead of weeks or months.”
John Bünsow Lindén, product manager of display at Samsung added: “Samsung’s collaboration with Nenda makes us fully prepared to introduce a host of new features to Samsung Professional Hospitality TV clients, taking the TV experience to the next level. With Samsung´s fast operating systems and innovative technology together with the added benefits that Nenda provides, we are excited about the plan to bring streaming to a new level for the B2B market.”
