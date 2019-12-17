The association focused on distributing independent films through VOD platforms, EuroVoD, has bolstered its ranks with OTT digital media management, distribution and licensing company Bitmax.





Created in 2010 by a group of European VOD platforms sharing the same vision,



Bitmax has technical facilities in LA and London and provides a hub through which content is submitted to VOD platforms. Bitmax ensures that content is delivered to the platforms in the correct format, on-time, every time, having undergone rigorous quality control and with the correct metadata and artwork. It also provides a range of localisation services so that films can be enjoyed by a global audience in their local languages.



Commenting on what Bitmax can bring to its membership, EuroVoD’s Delphine Riffaud said: “EuroVoD is proud to welcome the leading service provider, Bitmax, as a new member of the association. EuroVoD aims at strengthening the cooperation among the members through the development of common projects, sharing of resources, benchmarking and fostering a knowledge economy in the independent VOD sector, facilitating a collaborative management between VOD platforms and pooling resources to increase the competitiveness of the sector.”



Added

