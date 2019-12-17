 EuroVoD selects Bitmax as associate member | Major Businesses | Business
Details
The association focused on distributing independent films through VOD platforms, EuroVoD, has bolstered its ranks with OTT digital media management, distribution and licensing company Bitmax.

eurovod logo 17Dec2019Created in 2010 by a group of European VOD platforms sharing the same vision, EuroVOD specialises in the independent film sector the association strives to defend and promote cultural diversity and the use of video-on-demand as a legal channel for the distribution of audio-visual content.

Bitmax has technical facilities in LA and London and provides a hub through which content is submitted to VOD platforms. Bitmax ensures that content is delivered to the platforms in the correct format, on-time, every time, having undergone rigorous quality control and with the correct metadata and artwork. It also provides a range of localisation services so that films can be enjoyed by a global audience in their local languages.

Commenting on what Bitmax can bring to its membership, EuroVoD’s Delphine Riffaud said: “EuroVoD is proud to welcome the leading service provider, Bitmax, as a new member of the association. EuroVoD aims at strengthening the cooperation among the members through the development of common projects, sharing of resources, benchmarking and fostering a knowledge economy in the independent VOD sector, facilitating a collaborative management between VOD platforms and pooling resources to increase the competitiveness of the sector.”

Added Bitmax EMEA sales director Tristan O’Dwyer: “For over twenty years, Bitmax has been providing a range of services to support independent film makers and established and emerging VOD platforms. Independent film makers trust us to help distribute their films across a diverse variety of platform. Platforms can license our ever-growing and wide catalogue of titles to strengthen their consumer offering and provide a wider choice to their viewers. In addition, we also offer a range of technical services that allow platforms to streamline their operations and concentrate on their core functions of content curation and building a userbase.”
www.bitmax.net

