UK-based producer-distributor Parade Media has announced that it has sold 330 hours of content to broadcasters in a host of territories, including APAC, EMEA, and LATAM.
In EMEA, AMC Hungary has acquired a 55-hour package including culinary programming from Australian indie Hsquared including Macao Gourmet (6 x 30’), Loving Gluten Free (10 x 30’), Outback Gourmet (8 x 30’), Ainsley’s Market Menu (6 x 60’), Good Chef, Bad Chef (65 x 30’) as well as Inside the Box with Jack Stein (10 x 30) by Aussie indie Projucer and Cook Like an Italian (10 x 30’) by Essential Media. In home content, Season 2 of Luxury Homes revealed (20 x 30’) by Abode Entertainment was selected.
Matkanalen Norway will now offer six new culinary travel titles including Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam (10 x 30’; Creative Media), Field Trip with Cutis Stone (pictured) (6 x 30’; Sunny Side Up Productions); Asia Unplated with Diana Chan (10 x 30 minutes; Hsquared), and This is Mexico (6 x 30’; Dual Entertainment), as well as Macao Gourmet and Cook Like An Italian. Bon Gusto has taken up Australian MasterChef Alumni Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield (20 x 30’), The Chocolate Queen (13 x 30’), and Andy & Ben Eat Australia (15 x 30’) & Andy & Ben Eat The World (5 x 30’).
In East Europe, Fox Bulgaria has acquired character-led culinary titles Inside the Box with Jack Stein, Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Macao Gourmet and Cook Like an Italian, while Serbia’s Fishing Channel have reeled in Season 5, 6 and 7 of the AFN Fishing Show (40 x 60’).
Looking Down Under, Parade has sent a slew of factual and lifestyle titles across Australia and New Zealand. Find Me a Beach House (10 x 30’) has found a new home in HGTV New Zealand and GEE for Qantas which follows Deborah Hutton and the buying decisions of beach house hunters in various locations around Australia. Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam, Field Trip with Curtis Stone, and Outback Vet are all headed to Choice TV in New Zealand. Elsewhere, Outback Vet was also picked up by Blue Ant Media for its Cottage Life channel in Canada.
In Australia, Network Seven bagged Demolition NZ Season 1 & 2 (20 x 30’) as well as the one-hour special by Broadcast Media for its 7mate channel while Nine Network has licensed the brand-new primetime dating show Undercover Twins (7 x 60’) from Voltage. Format rights to the show have been picked up by Endemol Shine Group.
Across Asia, MediaCorp has picked up a package deal with over 60 hours of culinary titles including Ainsley’s Market Menu, Loving Gluten Free, Good Chef Bad Chef, Tasty Conversations with Audra Morrice (16 x Interstitials), United Plates of America Season 1 and Season 2 (26 x 30’), and Peter Kuruvita’s Coastal Kitchen Season 1 and Season 2 (12 x 30’). Earlier this month, FNG Asia snatched up Food Lab (65 x 30’) and Peter Kuruvita’s Mexican Fiesta (10 x 30’).
In the US and LATAM Season 3 of The Home Team (13 x 30’) has been ordered by Injaus and The Sun Channel has bagged United Plates of America. Tastemade in the US has also picked up Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam for its linear, SVOD and AVOD platforms.
