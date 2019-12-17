In an unprecedented move for the company, and reflecting precisely where its current growth engines are located, subscription video-on-demand leader Netflix has split out its international business results for its third quarter on a region by region basis.
Overall for the third quarter of 2019, Netflix made up for a generally accepted disappointing second quarter that had some talking about secular decline with revenues rising substantially year-on-year and operating incomes doubling. Total global revenues were $5.2 billion, up 31% over the prior year while operating income doubled on an annual basis to $1.0 billion. Q3 19 average global streaming paid memberships and ARPU grew 22% and 9% year over year, respectively.
Driving the growth was an overall total of 6.8 million paid net additions which while 700,000 above the figure reached in Q3 2018 , a rise of 12% and a record for a third quarter, was 200,000 under that expected. Growth was virtually all international.
Now, thanks to the release of a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company has revealed where this growth mainly was.
In the Asia-Pacific region Netflix netted $382 million dollars’ worth of business in Q3 adding over 1.5 million customers. This means that for the nine months of fiscal; 2019, total revenue had smashed the billion dollar barrier from a total of 14.5 million customers.
In Europe, 3.1 million customers were added to the roster in the quarter , leading to a total of 47.36 million customers in the region. Revenue grew strongly quarter on quarter to $1.428 billion to lead to a total of $3.928 billion for the nine months to 30 September 2019.
